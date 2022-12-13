James Richard (Jim) Spring

September 12, 1945 to December 6, 2022 -James Richard (Jim) Spring of Gresham, Oregon age 77 passed away on December 6, 2022 following a long battle with a multitude of illnesses. He was born on September 12, 1945 to Ferdinand J and Wauneta E Spring at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Born and raised in Northeast Portland he received his Elementary Education at St. Rose of Lima Grade School and his Secondary Education at Central Catholic High School.