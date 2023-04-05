Jason Chandler

December 20, 1970 to March 9, 2023 - Jason Todd “Chan Man” Chandler was born in Portland, OR on December 20, 1970, to Duane and Sandy Chandler. After bravely battling prostate cancer for nearly a year, he passed on March 9, 2023 due to complications arising from his treatments, surrounded by friends and family.

Jason graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1989, and eventually went into an Electricians Apprenticeship Program, becoming a Journeyman Wireman on March 16, 2006. Over the years, Jason worked for several electrical contractors, including Rose City, Team, Farnham, Cherry City, Dynalectric, and Stoner.

