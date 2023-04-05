December 20, 1970 to March 9, 2023 - Jason Todd “Chan Man” Chandler was born in Portland, OR on December 20, 1970, to Duane and Sandy Chandler. After bravely battling prostate cancer for nearly a year, he passed on March 9, 2023 due to complications arising from his treatments, surrounded by friends and family.
Jason graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1989, and eventually went into an Electricians Apprenticeship Program, becoming a Journeyman Wireman on March 16, 2006. Over the years, Jason worked for several electrical contractors, including Rose City, Team, Farnham, Cherry City, Dynalectric, and Stoner.
Jason had a special talent for working with wood, making custom cornhole boards and unique, functional furniture. Jason was a fan of the Oregon State Beavers as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved camping with friends and family and vacations to warm locations, such as Mexico.
Jason is survived by his son, Kaylan, (Bella Keith), mother, Sandy Moreno-Rackley and stepfather, Al Rackley; aunts, Diane Englestad, Maria Sturgeon, Kathy Chandler, and Lisa Chandler. He also leaves behind many special friends who became part of his chosen family. He brought so much joy and laughter to all his friends and family. Jason will be forever missed and loved. Rest easy, Chan Man.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2023, at the Oregon City Elks at 1:00 pm.