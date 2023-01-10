August 4, 1949 to December 29, 2022 - John Peterkin died in his home in the early morning of December 29, 2022. He was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Dolores & John W (Bill) Peterkin Sr. August 4, 1949. He was raised in Molalla Oregon with siblings Royal Peterkin & Starlie Peterkin. John graduated from Molalla High School in 1967. On April 6, 1974, he married Annie Kateley. John & Annie lived in Molalla and raised their three children, Lisa, Julie & Jack. Throughout his years John worked for Grant Sharp Rock Quarry, Coleman Corrals and Jon Greenup Logging. while owning/operating two businesses, JD Peterkin Co. and John W Peterkin Trucking.
John is survived by wife, Annie Peterkin, children, Lisa & Stace Banyard, Julie Peterkin, Jack & Lacey Peterkin; grandchildren, Shawntel Banyard, Dustin Banyard, Leanna Wagner, Brittney Lehman, Lexi Peterkin, Kinley & Kateley Peterkin, and by one great-grandchild, Amber Leigh
John was preceded in death by his parents, John W (Bill) Peterkin Sr. and Dolores Peterkin; sibling, Royal Peterkin, and grandchildren, Dillon Marcott, Chauncey & Taylor Banyard, Nathan Lehman
On Saturday, January 7, 2022; A truck procession will start at Troy's Diesel at 11:30am, Graveside services 1:30pm at Adams Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will follow (2:30pm) at Greenup Shop, Adams Cemetery Rd.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, grand-children, great grand-child, sister, nieces, nephews and cousins.