John Peterkin

John Peterkin

August 4, 1949 to December 29, 2022 - John Peterkin died in his home in the early morning of December 29, 2022. He was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Dolores & John W (Bill) Peterkin Sr. August 4, 1949. He was raised in Molalla Oregon with siblings Royal Peterkin & Starlie Peterkin. John graduated from Molalla High School in 1967. On April 6, 1974, he married Annie Kateley. John & Annie lived in Molalla and raised their three children, Lisa, Julie & Jack. Throughout his years John worked for Grant Sharp Rock Quarry, Coleman Corrals and Jon Greenup Logging. while owning/operating two businesses, JD Peterkin Co. and John W Peterkin Trucking.

John is survived by wife, Annie Peterkin, children, Lisa & Stace Banyard, Julie Peterkin, Jack & Lacey Peterkin; grandchildren, Shawntel Banyard, Dustin Banyard, Leanna Wagner, Brittney Lehman, Lexi Peterkin, Kinley & Kateley Peterkin, and by one great-grandchild, Amber Leigh