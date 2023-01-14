Kenneth Jim Andrews

January 6, 1946 to November 4, 2022 - Kenneth (Jim) Andrews passed away on November 04, 2022, at his home in Midland, Texas.

Kenneth was born on January 6, 1946, to Kenneth and Evelyn (Casteel) Andrews in Portland (Multnomah County), Oregon. Jim lived his whole life in the Tualatin, Sherwood, Newberg area. Except for the 2 years he spent in the Navy. He moved with his wife and Daughter Dusty to Texas in 2017.