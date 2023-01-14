January 6, 1946 to November 4, 2022 - Kenneth (Jim) Andrews passed away on November 04, 2022, at his home in Midland, Texas.
Kenneth was born on January 6, 1946, to Kenneth and Evelyn (Casteel) Andrews in Portland (Multnomah County), Oregon. Jim lived his whole life in the Tualatin, Sherwood, Newberg area. Except for the 2 years he spent in the Navy. He moved with his wife and Daughter Dusty to Texas in 2017.
Jim married Dorothy Parr in 1965. They had one daughter, Cheryl. He married Sharon Louise (Hacker) Andrews on May 9, 1970. They had three daughters and one son.
He is survived by his spouse Sharon Louise Andrews; four daughters, Cheryl Gonera, Dustyn Lee Andrews, Mikel Kelly Jaskula, and Jessi Rose Andrews; four Granddaughters, three Grandsons, and one great-grandson; three sisters, Ilene (Bobbie), Jerri Lou, and Betty; one Brother George (Corky); As well as many, many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by one son, Joseph; one granddaughter Cierra; and one Great Grandson Jaxson; His parents and one Brother Darold; four sisters, Judy, Marion, Linda, and Mryna.
Jim worked as a Cement Mason for many years and retired from Local 555 out of Portland Or. He truly enjoyed working with the other finishers and there are many "Big Jim" stories from his time spend with them.
His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. If there were children around you could usually find one on his lap, and it didn't matter whose they were. Jim will be greatly missed by so many Family and friends.