Leland Oliver

January 4, 1929 to January 5, 2023 - Leland “Bud” Oliver, 94, of Woodburn, Ore. passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Salem Hospital due to natural causes. He was born January 4, 1929 in Aurora, Ore. to Frank and Elsie Oliver. Leland was raised in Aurora, and later Canby, Ore. He graduated from Canby High School, where he was a wrestler and baseball player.

After graduating from high school, Leland enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1948 to 1952. During his time in the Navy, he spent 3 years aboard the USS Greenwood DE679 Sonar Training Ship in Key West, Fla. He went to Oregon Technical Institute and graduated. In college, he played baseball.