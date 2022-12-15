Lyle L Olson

Lyle was born August 20th 1923 to William and Edna Olson in Dora, Oregon. He passed away peacefully at his home in Molalla, Oregon at the age of 99 surrounded by family.
When he was six the family moved to Myrtle Point where he attended school. At the age of eighteen he enlisted in the army where he served in WWII as an infantry unit commander, eight regiment, fourth division. He received a silver star, a bronze medals, WWII victory medal, American theatre service medal and a European African Middle Eastern service medal. He also served in the Korean war where he earned a bronze medal.. He also served in the Korean war where he earned a bronze medal. After leaving the service he went into the logging business, retiring at the age of sixty-five.
Lyle was an accomplished fisherman and hunter. He was also an avid sports fan. He was a loving, generous person and was very much loved by everyone that knew him.
Lyle was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his sister Carol Whitmore of Molalla Oregon, numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
A graveside service will be held December 16, 2022 at 10:15 am at the Willamette National Cemetery, at 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. Portland, Oregon. Meeting at the main entrance parking lot.