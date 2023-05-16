Marilyn Rentz

August 19, 1940 to May 4, 2023 - It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Jean (Fish) Rentz announces her passing on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the age of 82 after 2.5 years of declining health. Marilyn is survived by her children, Ken (Mona) Rentz of Beaverton and Karen (Sean) Kinslow of Canby; grandsons, Stephen Rentz, Alex Rentz, and Christopher Kinslow, and many beloved friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Ed, who passed away on February 13, 2022.

Marilyn was born on August 19, 1940 to Marvin & Frances (Kletzok) Fish in Oregon City, Ore. She was an only child and grew up in Canby, helping on the family farm. She was active in 4-H and the Marks Prairie Community Club. In 1953 at the age of 13, she won the 4-H county championship and placed second at the state competition as a news reporter. She also wrote for the Canby Herald from a young age. She performed in majorette groups as a child and participated in events through high school, winning many competitions. She graduated from Canby High School, after which she attended business college and worked briefly in Portland.