Marilyn Paradis

Marilyn Paradis

February 11, 1927 to December 21, 2022 - Marilyn Vivian Paradis was born February 11, 1927 in Nevis, Minnesota to Ray and Leona Howard. She had two brothers: Ray and Pete; three half-brothers: Lee, David and Alan; and three step-siblings: Myrle, Jim and Bonnie.

She grew up on a small farm in Northome, Minnesota, helping her mother in the kitchen and being resourceful with food and game during the depression and the cold winters. She often had side jobs in town to help provide for her family. After she graduated high school in 1945, Marilyn took an opportunity to follow her sister Bonnie west. She lived in Klamath Falls, OR for a few years where she met the love of her life, Lawrence, while both were visiting the same person in the hospital. (Ironically, Lawrence grew up just 100 miles from Marilyn in another small town in Northern Minnesota.) They were married a short time later on February 25, 1949 in Woodburn, OR where Lawrence’s parents resided. Together with his parents, they bought the Butterfield farm just south of Woodburn on Highway 99E, and moved into the large farmhouse on the property where they began farming and raising their family.