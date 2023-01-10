Marilyn Paradis

February 11, 1927 to December 21, 2022 - Marilyn Vivian Paradis was born February 11, 1927 in Nevis, Minnesota to Ray and Leona Howard. She had two brothers: Ray and Pete; three half-brothers: Lee, David and Alan; and three step-siblings: Myrle, Jim and Bonnie.
She grew up on a small farm in Northome, Minnesota, helping her mother in the kitchen and being resourceful with food and game during the depression and the cold winters. She often had side jobs in town to help provide for her family. After she graduated high school in 1945, Marilyn took an opportunity to follow her sister Bonnie west. She lived in Klamath Falls, OR for a few years where she met the love of her life, Lawrence, while both were visiting the same person in the hospital. (Ironically, Lawrence grew up just 100 miles from Marilyn in another small town in Northern Minnesota.) They were married a short time later on February 25, 1949 in Woodburn, OR where Lawrence’s parents resided. Together with his parents, they bought the Butterfield farm just south of Woodburn on Highway 99E, and moved into the large farmhouse on the property where they began farming and raising their family.
Shortly after they were married, Marilyn joined the Catholic church in 1950 and became a devoted member of the St. Luke’s Catholic community. She sang in the choir, was a greeter, helped with RCIA and CCD youth education classes, was a member of Catholic Daughters, and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a 48-year member of Chapter DT PEO in Woodburn, a Philanthropic Educational Organization supporting continuing education for women.
Marilyn was a perfect example of a strong female entrepreneur and in 1980 she purchased a small delicatessen in Woodburn and operated it as La Petite Deli for the next ten years. Her deli and catering business became a fixture in the Woodburn community until she sold it ten years later. She also bought a small Christian bookstore in Woodburn and ran it for a few years as well. She sought support and networking with other female businesswomen by being an active member of Woodburn BPW (Business and Professional Women) for many years.
After selling the deli, she and Lawrence renovated the family farmhouse and turned it into the Carriage House Bed and Breakfast, operating it for the next ten years of their lives. After they closed the bed and breakfast, they spent the next several years traveling with trips to Montreal, Quebec, Ireland, Scotland, France, Italy and Spain. She was a tremendous cook and spent many hours taking cooking classes and returning home to recreate them.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence who she was married to for 62 years. She is survived by brothers Alan Knaeble of Big Falls, MN and Lee Knaeble of Huachuch City, Arizona; her children Theresa Wichman, David Paradis, Pat Paradis, Dennis Paradis, Pete Paradis, Lisa Trapp, Phil Paradis and Ann Shultz; 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Remembrances in her name can be made to Chapter DT PEO and mailed to 15977 Abiqua Rd. NE, Silverton, OR 97381.