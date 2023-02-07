Mary Ann Deitering

Mary Ann Deitering

January 24, 1942 to January 27, 2023 - Mary Ann Deitering passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 81.

Mary Ann was born January 24, 1942 in Tucson, Arizona to Russell Vincent and Frances Eleanor (McAleese) LeKander. She loved her Arizona childhood, and carried an affinity for sunshine and desert landscapes with her her entire life. An avid gardener, she always had cacti growing in her home and anyone who knew her will attest that she was almost always a little bit cold. Mary Ann was an athletic and creative child, qualities nurtured by her parents and by her older brothers, Neil and Larry. She graduated from Salpointe High School in 1960. At Salpointe, she was active in the Girls’ Athletic Association (GAA), competing for the Lancers in basketball, volleyball and softball, and designing sets for the annual Aquacade.