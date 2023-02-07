January 24, 1942 to January 27, 2023 - Mary Ann Deitering passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 81.
Mary Ann was born January 24, 1942 in Tucson, Arizona to Russell Vincent and Frances Eleanor (McAleese) LeKander. She loved her Arizona childhood, and carried an affinity for sunshine and desert landscapes with her her entire life. An avid gardener, she always had cacti growing in her home and anyone who knew her will attest that she was almost always a little bit cold. Mary Ann was an athletic and creative child, qualities nurtured by her parents and by her older brothers, Neil and Larry. She graduated from Salpointe High School in 1960. At Salpointe, she was active in the Girls’ Athletic Association (GAA), competing for the Lancers in basketball, volleyball and softball, and designing sets for the annual Aquacade.
After graduating from Salpointe, Mary Ann was ready to take her shiny Corvette and her solidly marketable secretarial skills to the big city. Unfortunately, the Corvette did not make it, falling victim to a charging bull, but Mary Ann persisted and in the early 1960’s she moved to Los Angeles, California. In L.A., Mary Ann met the person with whom she would build the rest of her life. Don Deitering, a student at Cal State Los Angeles, met Mary Ann in 1966 at Radar Relay, where she did secretarial work and was a star player in the company bowling league. Don and Mary Ann were married in Santa Monica in February of 1967. The couple stayed in California until Don completed his teaching credential in 1970. Along the way, they welcomed two daughters. After Don’s graduation, they moved their growing family to Spokane, Washington where they were joined by two more daughters before making their final move to Oregon in 1975.
Don and Mary Ann were no strangers to hard work, and they brought an impressive variety of construction and DIY skills with them to Whiskey Hill, Oregon. When they could not find the perfect house, they bought one that was perfectly imperfect – a 100-year old farmhouse with no central heating and a foundation made of boulders. The house was a risk, but the two-acre lot with its established fruit and nut trees was irresistible. With their daughters, they refurbished the farmhouse from the foundation to the attic over the next four decades. Some projects, like the wraparound porch and the second bathroom, were unqualified successes. Others, like the hand-dug root cellar, were learning experiences. Mary Ann lived there happily until her advanced dementia made independent living impossible.
Mary Ann returned to the workforce in the late 1970’s, and she brought the same can-do spirit to her professional life. Her office and secretarial skills quickly made her a popular temporary employee. When she answered an ad to type a book manuscript she had no idea that she would end up in the burgeoning computer industry. In the early 1980’s she became the co-owner of ICI Computers, Peripherals and Software and the President of DHB incorporated. She steered this small, family-oriented hardware and consulting business through more than two decades of rapid growth and change in the industry.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Russell LeKander and Frances LeKander, and her two brothers Lawrence (Larry) and Neil. She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Deitering; her four daughters Anne-Marie Deitering, KathyAnn Shoemaker, Deborah Ann Deitering, and Diane Marie Deitering; her grandchildren Orion Metzner, Anna Modeiston, Owen Shoemaker, Reese Shoemaker, Logan Pickett, and Maizie Pickett; her sisters-in-law Patricia and Lois LeKander and Diane Stalzer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be fondly remembered for her quirky sense of humor, her competitive spirit and fierce love for her family. She will be greatly missed.