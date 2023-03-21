Michael Davis

January 22, 1942 to March 14, 2023 - Michael passed away on March 15, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, California while vacationing with his wife Barbara C. Davis (Henny). Mike grew up in Eugene, Oregon and attended St. Alice grade school and St. Francis high school in Eugene. His parents were Austin and Kathryn Davis.

Mike and Barbara were introduced by Barbara’s brother, Chuck Henny while Mike was attending Oregon State University. Mike graduated from OSU with a Bachelors of Science degree in Horticulture. He then attended the University of California at Riverside and completed his masters degree in Plant Pathology. After graduation, Mike accepted a position as a county extension agent in Columbia County, Oregon. Soon after, Mike moved to Pullman and began working for Washington State University where he devoted his career to developing spring wheat varieties in the wheat breeding program. Mike was extremely proficient in his job and over his career oversaw the development of many new and improved grain varieties that ultimately were planted across the northwest and around the world. Mike retired in 2002 from Washington State University after 32 years. During his time with WSU, he was repeatedly recognized as a leader in his field by his peers. Upon retirement, he and Barbara moved to Woodburn, Oregon to live near Barbara’s parents, Joe and Mildred Henny.