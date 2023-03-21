January 22, 1942 to March 14, 2023 - Michael passed away on March 15, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, California while vacationing with his wife Barbara C. Davis (Henny). Mike grew up in Eugene, Oregon and attended St. Alice grade school and St. Francis high school in Eugene. His parents were Austin and Kathryn Davis.
Mike and Barbara were introduced by Barbara’s brother, Chuck Henny while Mike was attending Oregon State University. Mike graduated from OSU with a Bachelors of Science degree in Horticulture. He then attended the University of California at Riverside and completed his masters degree in Plant Pathology. After graduation, Mike accepted a position as a county extension agent in Columbia County, Oregon. Soon after, Mike moved to Pullman and began working for Washington State University where he devoted his career to developing spring wheat varieties in the wheat breeding program. Mike was extremely proficient in his job and over his career oversaw the development of many new and improved grain varieties that ultimately were planted across the northwest and around the world. Mike retired in 2002 from Washington State University after 32 years. During his time with WSU, he was repeatedly recognized as a leader in his field by his peers. Upon retirement, he and Barbara moved to Woodburn, Oregon to live near Barbara’s parents, Joe and Mildred Henny.
Mike was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity at OSU. Mike helped the community as a volunteer fireman and EMT in Pullman. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and was chairman of the church parish council in Pullman.
Mike enjoyed history and traveling. He and Barbara spent many weeks in Europe as well as all of the 48 states.
Mike’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. Mike and his wife were active and interested grandparents. They attended countless sporting events, graduations, birthdays, and holidays. No distance was too far nor an inconvenience. Mike was extremely proud witnessing his grandchildren enter the workforce and start great careers.
Mike is survived by his wife Barbara of almost 59 years, his 2 daughters Michele Kreager (Doug) of Lake Oswego and Karen LeMaster (Matt) of Seattle. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Scott Kreager, Morgan Kreager, Henry LeMaster and Joe LeMaster. He also leaves behind his four younger sisters, Pat, Sally, Dorothy and Margaret and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais, Oregon on Friday March 24, 2023 with a 10:30 a.m. rosary, and an 11:00 a.m. mass followed by graveside service and refreshments at the Parish gym.
Contributions in Mike’s memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.