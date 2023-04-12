Michael David Koenig

September 4, 1956 to March 5, 2023 - Michael David Koenig, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 5, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, friend: genuine, loyal, kind hearted, fun loving, had a sense of humor, and a gift for telling the best stories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael was born in Oregon City, OR on September 4, 1956 to Edward Koenig and Marjorie Pugh Koenig. He attended North Marion elementary, junior high and high school in Aurora, OR and graduated in 1974.