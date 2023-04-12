September 4, 1956 to March 5, 2023 - Michael David Koenig, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 5, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, friend: genuine, loyal, kind hearted, fun loving, had a sense of humor, and a gift for telling the best stories. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael was born in Oregon City, OR on September 4, 1956 to Edward Koenig and Marjorie Pugh Koenig. He attended North Marion elementary, junior high and high school in Aurora, OR and graduated in 1974.
He attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem, OR, Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, OR, and Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, OR, and obtained his Associate’s of Science Degree in Automotive Technology.
Michael had a strong work ethic. He worked at Sauvain Ford for 9 years, initially as a Line Technician doing automotive repair for 3 years and then as a Service Manager for 6 years.
He was employed at the Rabbit Hutch for 1 year and worked in the Parts Department and as a Service Advisor. Michael was hired at Canby Ford in 1989 and was the Shop Foreman in the Service Department for 32 years until he retired in October, 2021.
Michael volunteered for the Aurora Rural Fire Department for 12 years from 1989 to 2001. He also served as their Secretary Treasurer the entire time he was a volunteer.
Michael married Lois Schultz in 1978 and lost her to leukemia in 1987. He was married to Paula Opitz Koenig from 1990 to 2009. He met Melinda Standerfer in 2012, they became engaged in 2017, married on February 14, 2020, and were looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.
Michael cherished spending time with family and friends. He loved being a dad and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He was a Coach for the Canby Kids Junior Baseball league when his sons were younger. He loved watching his children pursue their hobbies and interests throughout their lives.
Michael had a love of music. His mother purchased a drum set for him when he was in the sixth grade and signed him up for lessons. He learned to read and write music and could write the music out note for note. He went on to play drums throughout his junior high and senior high school years. After high school he joined a Rock cover band called “Magnum” and played at various venues throughout the local areas from 1975 to 1979.
His interests included reading, staying apprised of local, national, and world news, and politics. He liked learning about American history and was a World War II history buff. He enjoyed watching and following his favorite baseball and football teams, bowling, photography, the outdoors, going RVing, and grilling on his smoker/grill. He loved going on trips to the Oregon coast and whale watching. He liked watching movies and was a Science Fiction and Star Trek fan. Other favorite past times were gardening, riding his tractor and mowing his property, doing mechanical repairs, and working on projects around his home.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Pugh Koenig, Aurora, OR, and his first wife, Lois Schultz Koenig, Aurora, OR.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Standerfer Koenig; his father, Edward Koenig and stepmother, Sharon Leas Koenig; sister, Sharon Koenig Fobert (Richard); stepdaughter, Laura Beare (Jon); stepson, Paul Jaques (Kari); son, William Koenig (Virginia); three grandsons, four granddaughters and one nephew.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Komfort Care Adult Home for their outstanding care, kindness, and compassion shown to Michael during the last weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Michael’s name to:
OHSU Foundation, 2020 SW 4th Ave, Suite 900, Portland, OR 97201 and write “Kidney Cancer Research” on memo line of check.
OR
Stop Soldier Suicide, PO Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709.
Canby Funeral Chapel will be providing the arrangements. Private inurnment will be at Zion Cemetery in Canby, OR. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Antonia Ballroom (above Backstop Bar & Grill), 221 North Grant Street, Canby, OR, 97013. Elevator entrance is at 320 NW 2nd Avenue. Please contact a family member if you wish to attend to ensure we have enough refreshments for all who attend.