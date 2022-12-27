Paul Ratigan

December 7, 1927 to December 9, 2022 - Paul was with us long enough to celebrate his 95th birthday, then passed away on Friday, December 9 2022 after his short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. We will miss him dearly, but are blessed to have many memories, photographs and stories to ease our sorrow.

Paul was born, December 7, 1927 in Phillip SD to Paul Elmore Ratigan and Marie Hockel Ratigan, the fifth of six children. With an elder brother and three older sisters, Paul did not lack for attention. Paul in his early years was known as JR, and was the apple of his mother’s eye. Paul’s siblings include: John Ratigan, Mary Ellen Nelson, Mildred Kromk, Phyllis Housiaux and his youngest sister and closest playmate, Shirley Johnson.

