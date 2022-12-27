December 7, 1927 to December 9, 2022 - Paul was with us long enough to celebrate his 95th birthday, then passed away on Friday, December 9 2022 after his short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. We will miss him dearly, but are blessed to have many memories, photographs and stories to ease our sorrow.
Paul was born, December 7, 1927 in Phillip SD to Paul Elmore Ratigan and Marie Hockel Ratigan, the fifth of six children. With an elder brother and three older sisters, Paul did not lack for attention. Paul in his early years was known as JR, and was the apple of his mother’s eye. Paul’s siblings include: John Ratigan, Mary Ellen Nelson, Mildred Kromk, Phyllis Housiaux and his youngest sister and closest playmate, Shirley Johnson.
Paul was a great athlete and active in sports throughout his youth. His favorite, sport to play, coach, referee and watch was football. After graduating from high school he joined the Navy in1946 and was stationed on French Frigate Shoals, a large atoll Northwest of the Hawaiian Islands. Life was a real adventure there: sun, swimming, fishing, boating, sand-sports, etc. Paul and his fellow Navy men thought they were possibly forgotten, as there was very little communication coming in from the outside world.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1947 he applied his GI bill to further his education at Black Hills State University. In 1995, Paul was inducted into Black Hills State University Athletic Hall of Fame for his contribution in Football. While a student athlete at Black Hills State, he met his future wife, Mary Bernadine Marshall. Together they had two daughters, Penny (1950) and Shelly (1956). Paul taught and coached in Sturgis S.D. To further his career and explore new opportunities, the family moved in 1968 to Oregon City, Oregon. Paul taught Social Studies, at Ogden Jr. High and then Moss Jr. High. Mary, sadly died in 1980 of breast cancer. Paul’s supportive colleagues rallied around their grieving friend and later introduced him to Gayl. Paul and Gayl celebrated their 41 years together this past year. In those 41 years, they enjoyed many adventures: Winters in Arizona living the Snow Bird Life, fishing the Oregon coast, traveling the states and overseas, gardening, enjoying music, bird watching and laughing together.
Paul was preceded in death by his first wife Mary, parents, siblings and great grand son, Hunter. Paul leaves behind his second wife, Gayl, adult children: Penny (Marko Petrich), Shelly, Janice (Bill Leonetti), Ron Caramella (Carrie), Laura (Bob Saunders); Grandchildren: Greg, Beth, Billy, Z, Ezra, Tony, Joey, Scott, Shanon, Joseph and Margo; 15 Great grandchildren; 8 Great Great grandchildren.