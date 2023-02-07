Phillip Campbell

May 9, 1947 to January 7, 2023 - Phillip Arthur Campbell, 75, longtime resident of Newberg, Oregon, unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord Jesus on January seventh of 2023.

Phil was born May 9, 1947, in Clearwater Florida, to Jeannette Campbell Kirkland and Charlie Harris. Phil was the oldest of six siblings. Phil graduated from high school and attended George Fox College.

