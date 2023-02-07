Phillip Campbell

May 9, 1947 to January 7, 2023 - Phillip Arthur Campbell, 75, longtime resident of Newberg, Oregon, unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord Jesus on January seventh of 2023.
Phil was born May 9, 1947, in Clearwater Florida, to Jeannette Campbell Kirkland and Charlie Harris. Phil was the oldest of six siblings. Phil graduated from high school and attended George Fox College.
In 1977 he became a machinist at A-Dec, where he developed many close friendships and was known for his work ethic and friendly smile. He retired in 2012 after 35 years of dedicated service.
Phil was known for a life of community service and charity. He worshiped and served as an usher at Northwest Christian Church. Phil’s smile lit up a room and he shared God's love, joy, and acceptance wherever he went. His life was an inspiration.
In 1969, Phil met Claudia and had three children. Phil, survived by his three children; Elizabeth Thornton, Ronald Campbell-Payton, Nicholas Campbell; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Phil was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. Please join us as we celebrate his life at Northwest Christian Church on February 18th at 10:00 am, located 2315 N. Villa Road, Newberg, OR 97132. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Our Daily Bread Ministries or Food for the Hungry.