January 30, 1928 to December 13, 2022 - Phyllis Arlene Vredenburg Lowrie was born January 30, 1928 to Charles and Elizabeth Vredenburg of Hubbard, Oregon. She was one of six children being the only daughter. She peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was 94 years old. She married Virgil Lowrie in 1946 and together had a family of nine children. They lived in Clackamas, Oregon until their children left home and then they moved to Oregon City. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1967 when she worked as a nurses' aide at Willamette Falls Hospital for 20 years.
She is survived by nine children; Robert Lowrie of Portland, Judy Bumbarger-Enright of Vancouver, Patricia Jackson of Salem, Gary Lowrie of Oregon City, Larry Lowrie of Wilsonville, Susan Anagnos of Salem, Mark Lowrie of Molalla, Norman Lowrie of Vancouver and Paul Lowrie of Vancouver. She has 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.
She was laid to rest at a private family graveside service December 17, 2022 at the Hubbard Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held January 28 at 12:00 pm at Clackamas United Church of Christ, 15303 SE Webster Road, Milwaukie, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Bristol Hospice-Oregon, 10365 SE Sunnyside Road Suite 340, Clackamas, Oregon 97015.