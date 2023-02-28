Phyllis Rudi

September 20, 1939 to February 11, 2023 - Phyllis Faye Rudi of Oregon City went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 10th, 2023.

Phyllis was born in Bowdon, North Dakota on September 20, 1939, to Isabelle and Albert Fike, the oldest of five children raised on the family farm in Chaseley N.D. She graduated in 1956 from Bowdon high School where she was a talented basketball player. Phyllis attended Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D. graduating with a degree in education. Upon graduation, Phyllis began a long and fulfilling career in education. Her first job was teaching several grades in a one room schoolhouse located near Fessenden, N.D. After a few short years, Phyllis moved to Oregon City to teach third grade for over 20 years at Mt. Pleasant grade school and retired from the Oregon City School District.

