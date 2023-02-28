September 20, 1939 to February 11, 2023 - Phyllis Faye Rudi of Oregon City went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 10th, 2023.
Phyllis was born in Bowdon, North Dakota on September 20, 1939, to Isabelle and Albert Fike, the oldest of five children raised on the family farm in Chaseley N.D. She graduated in 1956 from Bowdon high School where she was a talented basketball player. Phyllis attended Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D. graduating with a degree in education. Upon graduation, Phyllis began a long and fulfilling career in education. Her first job was teaching several grades in a one room schoolhouse located near Fessenden, N.D. After a few short years, Phyllis moved to Oregon City to teach third grade for over 20 years at Mt. Pleasant grade school and retired from the Oregon City School District.
On July 8th, 1966, she married the love of her life, John E Rudi, who was a biology teacher at Oregon City High School. Phyllis and John were inseparable and rarely spent a day apart. They both loved maintaining their home and family property as well as starting and operating a very successful florist business, Rudi’s Flowers and Gifts, in Woodburn, Oregon. Phyllis was always on the go, but in her limited free time she enjoyed shopping with close friends and watching the Portland Trailblazers. Along with annual trips to North Dakota to visit family, Phyllis and John enjoyed travelling the Northwest as well as many cruises after retirement.
Phyllis was predeceased by her Husband of 56 years, John E Rudi and brother Jim Fike of Bowdon, N.D.
She is survived by her son John B Rudi and his wife Michele, grandchildren, John P, Grace and Matt Rudi of Vancouver, Wash. Her Brother Jerome Fike of Chaseley, N.D., sister Billie Rexine of Fessenden, N.D. and Janice Schaubert of La Porte, Ind. She was forever grateful to the special relationship with her nephew and niece, Jonathon and Danett Rexine of Oregon City, Ore.
Per Phyllis’s wishes, a private memorial will be held later this summer.