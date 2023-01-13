Phyllis Newcombe

October 11, 1923 – Dec 31, 2022 - On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Phyllis Z. Newcombe, a beloved mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 99 years.

Born in Spokane the only child to Mary and Merritt Field, Phyllis graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1941 and went on to Knapps Business College to learn the skills of an office worker.