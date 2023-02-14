February 3, 1948 to January 29, 2023 - Randy Lee Scott, 74, of Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away on January 29th after a yearlong medical battle.
Randy was born on February 3rd, 1948, to Miles and Irene Scott. Randy attended Clackamas High School and graduated from Portland State University with a degree in World History. He went on to have lengthy careers with both United Grocers and H & R Block.
Randy met his beloved wife, Sandra, in high school and they married in 1968. They went on to have 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 (soon to be 3) great grandchildren.
Randy loved his family, friends, golfing, and football. He had a laugh that could fill a room and a smile that would brighten anyone’s day. He simply loved life.
Randy is survived by his wife Sandra; children: Shauna (Jeff) Walker and Haleigh (Milo) Newman; grandchildren: Brock and Gavin Hotchkiss, Michael and Samantha (Asa) Newman, Joey and Lily Walker; great grandchildren: Emily and Silas Hotchkiss; brothers, twin brother Rick (Laura) Scott and Ron (Mary) Scott; as well as beloved in-laws: Barbara Rose, Kathy (Larry) Powell; Nephews: Brandon (Meleaza) Powell, Jordan (Mary) Powell, Joshua (Sarah) Scott, niece Audrey Paulin; and many cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends.
Services will be held at Stehn Family Chapels in Milwaukie on Saturday, February 25th at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the charity of your choice. Please visit the online memorial for Randy at www.stehnfuneralhomes.com to leave a remembrance note.