February 3, 1948 to January 29, 2023 - Randy Lee Scott, 74, of Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away on January 29th after a yearlong medical battle.

Randy was born on February 3rd, 1948, to Miles and Irene Scott. Randy attended Clackamas High School and graduated from Portland State University with a degree in World History. He went on to have lengthy careers with both United Grocers and H & R Block.

Tags

Recommended for you