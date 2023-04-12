Ray Kays

January 8, 1930 to January 2, 2023 - Born on January 8, 1930 in Portland, Oregon to Clair and Myrtle Kays. Ray grew up in Portland. He attended Benson High School and graduated in 1948. After graduating high school, Ray enlisted into the Air Force, this was during the Korean War. After serving his country, Ray attended Vanport College (now Portland State University). While he was studying at college, Ray asked a beautiful young woman to dance. From the moment that they stepped out on the dance floor it was clear to Ray that he had met his partner in dance and his partner in life in Janet Vandehey. Ray and Jan were married on July 25, 1952.

After marrying Jan, Ray went to work as a steel detailer. He continued to work as a steel detailer and estimator his entire life, he was the founder and owner of Albany Iron Works.

