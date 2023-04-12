January 8, 1930 to January 2, 2023 - Born on January 8, 1930 in Portland, Oregon to Clair and Myrtle Kays. Ray grew up in Portland. He attended Benson High School and graduated in 1948. After graduating high school, Ray enlisted into the Air Force, this was during the Korean War. After serving his country, Ray attended Vanport College (now Portland State University). While he was studying at college, Ray asked a beautiful young woman to dance. From the moment that they stepped out on the dance floor it was clear to Ray that he had met his partner in dance and his partner in life in Janet Vandehey. Ray and Jan were married on July 25, 1952.
After marrying Jan, Ray went to work as a steel detailer. He continued to work as a steel detailer and estimator his entire life, he was the founder and owner of Albany Iron Works.
While Ray worked very hard his entire life, he also made sure to enjoy all aspects of life. He and Jan enjoyed dancing through their life and travels. Ray and Jan raised three children, Laura, Colette, and David. Through the years Ray made sure to share his love of fishing, hunting, and the beach with his children and eventually with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray made sure that everyone was able to enjoy the beach during the weekends spent at the Garibaldi beach house.
Later in life he and Jan loved to travel to Yuma, Arizona in the winter. While wintering in Arizona Ray made sure that everyone was filled with his zest for life. He shared his love for dancing, nature, playing cards, and BBQs with everyone he met. It is not hard to see how Ray was known to be a beloved grandpa and Poppie to his five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Ray is predeceased by his parents, his sister Betty Jean, his daughter Laura Reynolds, and his granddaughter Shannon Hall.
The memorial service for Raymond Kays will be held at Eastmont Bible Church on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 2:00pm. Ray’s son David Kays will be giving the Eulogy.
Eastmont Bible Church, 28235 SE Church Rd., Boring, OR 97009
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you please donate to your favorite charity in Ray’s name.