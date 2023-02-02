Ruth Nimrod

Ruth Nimrod

February 16, 1927 to December 30, 2022 - Ruth L. Nimrod was born February 16, 1927 in Foster, Nebraska to Mildred and Clarence Lederer. She earned her teaching degree from Wayne State College. Ruth married Darwin Nimrod in 1948. They started their family in Nebraska before moving to Colton, Oregon in 1958. Ruth accepting a teaching position with Colton Elementary Schools where she taught first and second grades until her retirement in 1988. Her love for teaching was so strong that after her retirement she continued to volunteer at the elementary school helping children to become stronger readers.

Ruth was a long-time member of Colton Lutheran Church. She loved the Lord and her family of faith. No matter what the activity from worship and Bible study to taking out the garbage and pulling weeds, she was always there to support with prayer and to actively participate