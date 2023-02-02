February 16, 1927 to December 30, 2022 - Ruth L. Nimrod was born February 16, 1927 in Foster, Nebraska to Mildred and Clarence Lederer. She earned her teaching degree from Wayne State College. Ruth married Darwin Nimrod in 1948. They started their family in Nebraska before moving to Colton, Oregon in 1958. Ruth accepting a teaching position with Colton Elementary Schools where she taught first and second grades until her retirement in 1988. Her love for teaching was so strong that after her retirement she continued to volunteer at the elementary school helping children to become stronger readers.
Ruth was a long-time member of Colton Lutheran Church. She loved the Lord and her family of faith. No matter what the activity from worship and Bible study to taking out the garbage and pulling weeds, she was always there to support with prayer and to actively participate
She spent many of her retirement years in what her family calls an attitude of servitude, volunteering at the church, cleaning roads for her beloved community and taking care of anyone and anything when there was a need. She was always there to support her community from charitable events to attending student programs. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, time at the coast and just a day out to have fun.
Ruth passed away in her sleep on December 30, 2022 at the age of 95. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, two sons, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter. A memorial service will be held at the Colton Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 18 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the multi-purpose room of Colton High School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Colton Lutheran Church Memorial Fund