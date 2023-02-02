Samuel Kerns

April 9, 1953 to January 17, 2023 - Samuel Wesley Kerns passed peacefully in his sleep on January 17, 2023. He was born in Pasco, Washington and was the first of six children.

Sam had a long and successful career as on operating engineer, specializing in operating roto-mills. He loved playing golf, amassed notable collections of signed baseballs, baseball cards and coins. He was an accomplished chef and in retirement became a gardener extraordinaire. His wit, generosity and unswerving loyalty will be greatly missed.

