Sandra Kay Grossi

February 16, 1948 to March 14, 2023 - Sandra Grossi passed peacefully at her home in Eatonville Washington on March 14, 2023.
Sandra was born in Newberg, Oregon on February 16, 1948 to Douglas and Rose Rahier, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Newberg and graduated from Newberg High School in 1966.
Right after high school, Sandra went to work as a telephone operator for General Telephone
Sandra and her husband, Philip, were married May 1, 1976. They then moved to Federal Way, Washington where they both worked for Deluxe Check Printers.
In 1979, they moved to Eatonville, Washington where they raised their family.
Sandra then went to work for Dr. Tom VanEaton in 1980. She remained working there after MultiCare took over the healthcare responsibility of the community. She retired February 1, 2013.
In 2011, Sandra was nominated for the Loretta Club customer service award within MultiCare. In December of that year she received a crystal plaque and a letter of achievement. She was also honored to have been nominated again in December 2012.
Sandra and Philip enjoyed many hobbies including sailing, taking road trips on their Harley and many enjoyable stays at the beach.
Sandra came to know the Lord as a child, but rededicated her life to God in 1980 and was a long time member of the Eatonville Baptist Church.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her parents, Douglas and Rose Rahier and her sister, Joyce York.
She is survived by her sister Erma Dallman; her brother Arnold Rahier; her children, Juli Blank (Kevin), Jon Forbes (Melissa), Eric Grossi (Lisa) as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Her memorial will be held at the Eatonville Baptist Church on April 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm.