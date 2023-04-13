Sandra Kay Grossi

February 16, 1948 to March 14, 2023 - Sandra Grossi passed peacefully at her home in Eatonville Washington on March 14, 2023.

Sandra was born in Newberg, Oregon on February 16, 1948 to Douglas and Rose Rahier, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Newberg and graduated from Newberg High School in 1966.

