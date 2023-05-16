Sharon Hermo

Sharon Hermo

 Stephen Winters

April 6, 1942 to April 30, 2023 - On April 6, 1942, Jim & Marcheta Lumajarvi welcomed their first child Sharon Nadine in Clatskanie, Oregon. Sharon passed away April 30, 2023 after a four year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Over the next years Sharon welcomed three more sisters and three more brothers.

Sharon graduated from Clatskanie high School in 1960 with a great career in many activities with cheerleading at the top. Sharon’s English teacher, Lucille Hanson guided her to Linfield where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education to be a teacher.