Sharon Hermo

April 6, 1942 to April 30, 2023 - On April 6, 1942, Jim & Marcheta Lumajarvi welcomed their first child Sharon Nadine in Clatskanie, Oregon. Sharon passed away April 30, 2023 after a four year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Over the next years Sharon welcomed three more sisters and three more brothers.
Sharon graduated from Clatskanie high School in 1960 with a great career in many activities with cheerleading at the top. Sharon’s English teacher, Lucille Hanson guided her to Linfield where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education to be a teacher.
Her first love, Bruce Crouser, took place at Linfield and shortly after graduation they married. In three years was the birth of their two sons, Greg & Steve. Bruce’s job with Crown Zellerbach to receive promotions determined their place of residence. Sharon’s first teaching job in Dufur was shortened with the birth of son, Greg. Sharon’s next teaching job was in her old high school for six years teaching Home Ec.
Off the family went over the next few years to Portland, Port Angeles, Antioch, California and New York. After a short time in New York, Bruce and Sharon divorced. Sharon’s next man of her life was George Mercer. After a few years, he passed with a stroke. After George, for the next 15 years and until her passing was Larry Hermo, who brought Sharon back to Oregon.
Soon to be in Milwaukie but not knowing anyone but Larry, she immediately made friends and joined a Garden Club. Her college roommate, Marva, got her into PEO and then into Villages. Every one of the clubs were strong and Sharon helped them to be top level. The strength of Sharon’s life was her disposition and likeability. She was never to be bad to anyone regardless of their personality. Larry’s favorite greeting was “Sweets.” Whenever they parted, there was always a kiss and “I love ya.” Whatever Sharon was doing, her favorite expression was “I am most happy with my hands in the dirt.” Her flowers circled their yard annually with beauty.
Sharon was a good sports fan, rooting for Linfield teams and the Yankees. Larry and Sharon traveled to many places in the U.S. which included Maui, Phoenix, Lake Tahoe, and Palm Springs. Their adventures took them to see many Halls of Fame.
Sharon is survived by three sisters, Nina, Lynn, Jan; brothers, John and Jeff. Brother Joe preceded Sharon in death. She is also survived by her sons, Greg and Steve; step-sons, Brad and Scott; her grandson, August, and three step-grandchildren, Troy, Alex, and Megan.
A service will be held Monday, May 15, 2023 at 1:00p.m. at the Advantage Gateway Chapel of the Chimes at 1515 NE 106th, Portland.