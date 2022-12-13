Shirley Mae Kelley Hackett

December 1, 1926 – October 10, 2022- Shirley Mae Kelley Hackett passed away peacefully in her home in Corvallis, Oregon, surrounded by family on October 10, 2022. Shirley was born to Orville Dean Kelley and Vera Bernice (Brown) Kelley on December 1, 1926, in Maryville, Missouri. She was a first child, a first grandchild and first great-grandchild on the Kelley side. The family lived on a 120-acre farm in Northwest Missouri. All but 2 years of her first 14 years her family lived in this area. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Long Branch, Missouri until high school.

As the Great Depression deepened and bankruptcy loomed, Shirley's family (her mom, dad, and little sister) moved to Beaumont, California, arriving Christmas Day 1940.