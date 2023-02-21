September 30, 1943 to December 18, 2022 - Terry Vaughn was born in Abilene, Texas, where his father was stationed in the Army. He was raised in Pendleton, Umatilla and finally Silverton, Ore. where he graduated high school. Terry attended the University of Oregon and was drafted into the military during the Vietnam War after missing enrollment his sophomore year. His interest in the medical field earned him a spot at the Chicago-based O.R. (Operating Room) tech school. After tech school he was stationed at the Corpus Christi, Texas Naval Base Hospital where he excelled in Operating Room procedures. While stationed in Corpus Christi, he met his wife Sylvia K. Knox of 56 years and the two were married September 2, 1966.
Before and after marriage, Terry was sent to Camp Pendleton for Marine training prior to receiving orders which sent him to Vietnam. As an only child and heir to the Vaughn family he wasn’t obligated to go to war, however he felt compelled to serve his country. Terry served honorably, treating injured American and Vietnamese soldiers while setting up Medi-vac units during battle and temporary hospital units. During his time in Vietnam his first son (Kenneth) was born. After he returned from Vietnam, Terry and Sylvia spent some time in Texas where Terry attended Texas A & I while raising their young son Kenneth but decided to relocate to Oregon in 1973 and continued to grow their family with the addition of Michael and Courtney. Terry navigated a professional life that varied widely from being a President and Regional V.P. in the healthcare industry, to managing several Fred Meyer Jewelry stores. After his retirement, Terry began driving for Lucky Limousine where he enjoyed staying busy and working with extended family.
Terry belonged to the Optimist Club in Corpus Christi and the Rotary Club of Portland where he excelled on the bowling team. He also served for years in youth athletics of Newberg, Ore. where he coached youth football and baseball. Terry loved RV camping, fishing, competitive and non-competitive barbecuing, skiing and playing golf. He was a proud man and of all his accomplishments and talents, he would always admit that he was most proud of his family.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Vaughn & Norma Vaughn. Terry is survived by his family, including Wife, Sylvia Vaughn, son, Kenneth Vaughn (Kimberly) daughter, Courtney A. Hein (Scott) son, Michael B. Vaughn (Raegan). Grandchildren: Kaylee Wylder, Weston Vaughn, Abigail Hein, Emma Vaughn, Ethan Hein, Liam Vaughn, Lucas Vaughn and Warner Hein. Great Grandchildren: Carter and Wyatt Wylder.
Two services will be held to honor Terry on Friday March 3, 2023. Guests are welcome to attend one or both services: Navy Taps military service at Willamette National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. (arrive 12:15 p.m.) followed by a celebration of life at The Elks Lodge in Sherwood Ore., beginning at 2:30 p.m.