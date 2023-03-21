1943 to 2022 - Longtime Newberg educator, Thomas (Tom) Lynott passed away with his family by his side on September 19, 2022, ultimately losing his battle against pancreatic cancer – an affliction which took his life, but never touched the resilient and persevering spirit well known to all that were fortunate to have known him.
Just one week shy of his 80th birthday when he succumbed to his illness, Tom was with Pegge, his wife of 42 years at the time of his death; along with his three sons, Michael, Matthew, and Nathan; as well as his daughter-in-law, Amber. He is also survived by his daughters, Cindy (Steve) Stowers, Amy (Fred) Ferguson; as well as daughters-in-law Mahshad Haeri and Lindsey Lynott, and 11 grandchildren: Mitchell, Audrey, Melissa, Kristine, Joe, Sebastian, Michaela, Nolan, Weston, Mack, and Clark.
Tom served the Newberg community for more than 30 years as an educator and counselor, helping countless middle school and high school students navigate situational perils and formative decisions with compassion, kindness and understanding. There is no way to know all of the young people Tom helped to steer through life’s hazards and encouraged to appreciate their own self-worth.
Working with community partners, Tom advocated for disadvantaged youth and always made himself available as a resource and mentor for all young people. While he believed this was his calling, nowhere was it more evident or appreciated than with his nearest grandchildren, Mitchell and Audrey Lynott, of Sherwood, Oregon.
After his retirement from Newberg Public Schools, Tom passionately pursued his love of nature, art, and family, and the interplay among them through the mediums of drawings, canvas, and wood carvings. His art is a testament to his passion for life and commitment to caring for and sharing life’s joys with others.
Please join us in celebrating Tom’s memory at the Chehalem Cultural Center Friday, March 24, 2023 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. All are welcome.