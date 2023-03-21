1943 to 2022 - Longtime Newberg educator, Thomas (Tom) Lynott passed away with his family by his side on September 19, 2022, ultimately losing his battle against pancreatic cancer – an affliction which took his life, but never touched the resilient and persevering spirit well known to all that were fortunate to have known him.

Just one week shy of his 80th birthday when he succumbed to his illness, Tom was with Pegge, his wife of 42 years at the time of his death; along with his three sons, Michael, Matthew, and Nathan; as well as his daughter-in-law, Amber. He is also survived by his daughters, Cindy (Steve) Stowers, Amy (Fred) Ferguson; as well as daughters-in-law Mahshad Haeri and Lindsey Lynott, and 11 grandchildren: Mitchell, Audrey, Melissa, Kristine, Joe, Sebastian, Michaela, Nolan, Weston, Mack, and Clark.

