March 26, 1971 to February 14, 2023 - Todd J.H. Shaw, 51, of Oregon City, Ore. passed away suddenly and peacefully at home Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born March 26, 1971 in Phoenix, Ariz. to Dwain and Arlene Shaw. Todd was an “Army Brat” and lived all over before the family settled in Portland in the late 80’s. He moved to Oregon City in 1998 and lived there the rest of his life.

Todd attended Frankin High School. After high school, he played football at Washington State University from 1990-1995 and went on to play in the Arena Football League before returning to the local area. In 2013, he was inducted into the PIL Hall of Fame for football, wrestling, and track.

