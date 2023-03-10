December 29, 1930 to February 27, 2023 - Vern Lee Hopper, age 92, passed away at his home in Canby, Oregon, on February 27, 2023. His bride of 71 years, was in his arms and he was surrounded by his family as he passed onto Jesus.

Vern was born in Miles City, Montana, on December 29, 1930. His parents were Clyde Lee Hopper and Mary Rebecca Wilson. During his high school years, he would come to Oregon to work on farms. This is how he met the love of his life, Darlaine (Dar), as her parents, Carl and Mildred Bremer, owned one of the farms he worked on.

Tags

Recommended for you