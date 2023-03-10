December 29, 1930 to February 27, 2023 - Vern Lee Hopper, age 92, passed away at his home in Canby, Oregon, on February 27, 2023. His bride of 71 years, was in his arms and he was surrounded by his family as he passed onto Jesus.
Vern was born in Miles City, Montana, on December 29, 1930. His parents were Clyde Lee Hopper and Mary Rebecca Wilson. During his high school years, he would come to Oregon to work on farms. This is how he met the love of his life, Darlaine (Dar), as her parents, Carl and Mildred Bremer, owned one of the farms he worked on.
Shortly after they were married, Vern served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After being discharged from the army in 1954 Vern and Dar farmed in the Woodburn/Monitor area until 1958. Then went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Retiring as the Chief Administrative Officer of the state of Oregon in 1986. After retiring Vern thoroughly enjoyed working with his sons on the family farm.
Vern and Dar were very active in their church and were instrumental in starting Community of Hope in Wilsonville, Oregon, in 1992. They loved to travel, camp, fish, play games, and serve in their church. Vern especially looked forward to the yearly deer and elk hunting trips with his family.
Vern is survived by his wife Darlaine Bremer Hopper; sons Dennis (Joni), Doug (Sue), and Eric (Beccie); 6 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at Community of Hope church in Wilsonville on March 11th at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community of Hope Church (commhope.org) designating funds to Royal Family Kids Camp.