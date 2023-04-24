Parkrose school board student representatives Justin Santos, Bemnet "Beni" Berhe, and Julius Hunter Napa'a at Parkrose High School, April 17, 2023. There are four students on the Parkrose school board.
Before it closed in 2018, students say the Kmart on Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard in Portland was an important resource for the community.
“I had cousins going there, I had friends, family going there,” said Julius Hunter Napa’a, a senior at Parkrose High School.
The site is across the street from the shared campus for Parkrose High School and Parkrose Middle School, where about 1,700 students attend.
After the Kmart closed, students said the big empty parking lot became a space to practice driving. During a 2019 active shooter incident where a student entered Parkrose High School with a gun, the vacant Kmart site was a meeting place for students to find each other. In 2021, the far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, took over the parking lot and staged a rally before it became violent along 122nd.
Now, developers at Prologis, a global company, intend to turn the vacant site into a distribution center that students and community members say will negatively affect the Parkrose community. Community members say trucks traveling in and out of the site will increase diesel emissions and increase traffic in an already congested part of the city, impacting air quality and safety for residents.