On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded $10 million to Portland State University, Willamette Partnership and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation to lead the creation of a new center focused on environmental justice.

 Courtesy Photo: Flickr/freefotouk, KOIN 6 News

The Environmental and Energy Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center, also known as TCTAC, will support clean energy and climate resilience for underserved communities by providing leadership training and technical assistance, such as aiding in policy analysis, grant navigation and construction projects.

