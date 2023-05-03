Guinness World Record presented to OHSU team

Guinness World Records judge Andrew Glass presents certification to Joanna Ludzik, M.D., Ph.D., and Alexander Witkowski, M.D., Ph.D., as Christy Staats looks on. 

 Courtesy Photo: OHSU

A team of dermatologists at Oregon Health and Science University have made medical history by discovering the smallest known case of skin cancer. On Monday, May 1, representatives from the Guinness World Records recognized the team for their work and honored them for the discovery of the “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer."

It began when Christy Staats discovered a small red spot on her face. Throughout several years, she consulted several dermatologists about it. Each time she was told it was harmless.