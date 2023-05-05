Editor’s note: The following is an open letter to Oregonians from the office of Kim Memmott, audits director, Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, following this week’s resignation by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Much like all of you, I have learned concerning information about the actions of Secretary Fagan in her private life. By taking a contract with a cannabis business, Secretary Fagan made a mistake that tarnished her credibility and put the Audits Division into a difficult situation. Her actions have cast a shadow over the good work of the audits team, and I join Deputy Secretary (Cheryl) Myers in agreeing with the Secretary’s decision to resign. It’s the best way for the agency to move forward.