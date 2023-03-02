Serving as our community’s best source of local news is not only our goal but our compass. Every day we strive to connect neighbors to one another and to the community through our commitment to delivering trusted, local news.
In addition to monitoring local government, public services and elected officials, we also understand the value of recognizing our community successes. Celebrating our neighbors for making our community a better place is just as important as covering city hall.
An example of this is the reporting of the Pamplin Media Group’s sports team lead by Austin White and includes Andrew Dieckhoff, Paul Danzer, Wade Evanson, Christopher Keizur and Phil Hawkins, as well as photographers Jaime Valdez and Jonathan House.
From the basketball court to the football field, the swimming pool to the wrestling mat, these journalists work nights and weekends to highlight our high school athletes and recognize their accomplishments. In fact, these sports journalists wrote 25 different stories last weekend on state wrestling, with hundreds of photos included, despite a snowstorm changing the plans up for the event.
And even though they are challenged weekly to cover way too many high schools, they do their best to deliver interesting sports stories to honor and preserve indelible athletic memories for students and parents alike.
We hope our readers understand that a limited number of sports reporters cannot physically cover more than 60 local high schools consistently on a weekly basis. You can help us hire more reporters to provide more coverage by advertising with us or subscribing to our print and digital products.