Pay lawyers more? Yes, if they’re public defenders

Tim Nesbitt

Want to fix Oregon’s failing public defender system? Pay public defenders more.

That’s the solution supported by strong majorities of Oregonians — men and women, young and old, Democrats and Republicans, in cities, suburbs and rural areas across the state.

Tim Nesbitt is a columnist for the Oregon Values and Belief Center. He is a former union leader in Oregon and served as an advisor to Govs. Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber.