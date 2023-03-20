Want to fix Oregon’s failing public defender system? Pay public defenders more.
That’s the solution supported by strong majorities of Oregonians — men and women, young and old, Democrats and Republicans, in cities, suburbs and rural areas across the state.
At a time when political agendas all too often fracture along predictable fault lines, the results of a recent survey of nearly 2,000 Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center revealed a broad-based consensus on how to deal with the state’s public defender crisis.
By the impressive margin of 94% to 2%, Oregonians agree it is important that “everyone accused of a crime have access to an attorney,” with only 4% undecided. And those who agree aren’t lukewarm: 85% of respondents say this principle is “very important” to them.
Further, while those who share common principles often differ on how best to apply them, the OVBC survey shows a still robust level of support for “paying public defense attorneys the same amount as prosecutors as a way to increase the number of public defenders available to cover cases.” Oregonians support this solution to the problem by a margin of 71% to 14%.
This is one of those rare issues on which Oregonians from all walks of life line up firmly on the same side on both principle and policy.
The survey didn’t quantify how much of a pay increase should be considered for public defenders. Equity with prosecutors could require a doubling of pay over time. But OVBC’s findings should signal to the Legislature that the public is on board for paying more to staff a service that is seen as vital to our justice system.
Justice is the operative concept here, encompassing both fairness and accountability.
“Does a poor person deserve a worse attorney than the child of a rich person because they are poor?” asked a survey respondent in Washington County. That’s the fairness issue in a nutshell.
And it’s not always an abstraction. Another respondent in Wasco County shared this on the survey, “Family member was offered two years for a first offense. He got a lawyer and it turned into a no contest plea with probation and community service. He was 19 at the time and no criminal record. Definitely makes a difference.”
But fairness doesn’t mean we should have to dial back accountability. By a two-to-one margin, Oregonians don’t want those accused of crimes to have their charges dropped “when attorney shortages prevent someone from accessing legal counsel.” Rather, they want the accused to have representation and justice to be pursued on a level playing field.
Then there’s the issue of public safety.
Multnomah County made headlines last year when judges began dismissing cases due to a lack of public defenders. News of the dismissals got the public’s attention, connecting an abstract staffing issue to a real-world concern for residents increasingly worried about crime.
Once the issue of public defender services became more prominent and relevant to Oregonians, their underlying commitments to fairness and accountability quickly shaped their responses to the problem, connecting those values to the quality-of-life issue of public safety.
As one respondent from Linn County noted: “Lack of adequate numbers of defense attorneys may actually increase the amount of crime we see. If more crimes were prosecuted, many criminals would be in jail not on the street getting in more trouble.”
That point, combined with the realization that there’s an equity issue involved in the solution to the staffing problem, explains the broad-based support that OVBC found for paying public defenders more to solve the backlog in our criminal courts.
“I didn't know that public defenders were paid less than prosecutors. That's grossly unfair and should be rectified immediately,” commented one respondent from Deschutes County.
“Why would we not pay public defenders as much as prosecutors?” asked another respondent from Multnomah County. “They are literally doing the same job.”
OVBC’s findings suggest that the stars have aligned for what public defense advocates have long sought from the Legislature -- paying more for defense attorneys in order to increase their numbers and competence in our courtrooms.
Last December, the Legislature’s Emergency Board allocated $10 million for a first response to the crisis that includes higher hourly rates for contract attorneys. Pay isn’t the only issue. How public defense services are currently delivered via contracts with nonprofit agencies and individual attorneys is also under review.
Further pay raises of some magnitude for all attorneys in the system remain an unresolved issue in the current legislative session. But lawmakers should know that, in this instance, when it comes to paying lawyers more, the public will have their backs.