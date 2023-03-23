You can’t be a good community member without stepping up to support your community.
Each week Pamplin Media Group does this by sponsoring, promoting and covering community events — from the local carwash and youth sports teams, to annual fundraisers that are critical to many non-profits' sustainability.
We are proud of our mission to build strong communities through trusted, professional local journalism. And we’re particularly proud of our history of bringing people together to support local community festivals, local concerts, school auctions and farmers markets. One of the most recent examples of this role is the Pamplin Media Group Regional Spelling Bee.
The finals were held on March 18 with Lake Oswego 8th grader Rohan Sekar being crowned Oregon’s champion. Rohan now will represent Oregon at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in late May.
For Rohan to get his shot at this title, he first had to win his local school spelling bee, and then be a top 10 finalists in our qualifier event which included almost 40 other school champions.
Sponsoring and facilitating an event that brings 40 schools together to compete is no easy task. It takes not only commitment from our staff and many teachers, but also the support of parents who work with their children to help fulfill a dream and create a memory that lasts a lifetime.
This kind of community event also requires community backing. We can’t do this without the financial support of our subscribers and advertisers. Your investment in our news products is really an investment in your community.
The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.