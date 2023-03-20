Sitting at 31-40, the sixth worst record in the NBA, there’s no doubt that the Portland Trail Blazers need quite a few more pieces if they want to be title contenders.
A backup big (or even a better starting big). More size on the wings. Reliable shooting off the bench. An overall improvement on defense still.
What Portland needs most though? More veteran voices.
Damian Lillard was recently on the Old Man and the Three podcast chatting with host and former NBA player JJ Reddick about the changes Lillard has seen around the league during his near 11 seasons.
There were plenty of interesting details in the conversation, including Lillard explaining his anti-ring culture opinions and how he finds meaning away from the game and how that separates him from the rest of the league.
But as far the Blazers go, what stood out the most was Lillard’s disdain for the league going away from having NBA veterans on the end of benches to help teach younger players, and instead to a wave of “entitlement.”
“When I came in the league, like Jason Kidd was starting for the Knicks and Grant Hill and Kurt Thomas and Kenyon Martin…it was real older dudes in the league,” Lillard said. “I played with Jared Jeffries, he was 40, 41 or something. Earl Watson was 40 when I played with him. I played with real vets, and there was a lot of stuff I learned, like being a point guard or how to lead from Mo Williams and Earl Watson and Jared Jeffries. And they didn’t even play, it was just the way they showed me how stuff had to be done, I had no choice but to respect the game.”
Lillard went on to describe how today’s NBA sees teams hand the keys to the organization over to a young draft pick, hoping they can take over every part of the franchise because they are a talented basketball player.
But putting all the faith and resources behind a 19 or 20-year-old with no one other than a few coaches helping guide them is not a recipe for success in Lillard’s eyes.
And Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups seems to feel the same way.
“I know when I played, there would always be two or three veterans at the end of the bench that raised the young kids,” Billups said. “I thought that was really important, guys raised me when I was struggling in my times. The league has kind of gone away from that. At the end of the bench you have these young guys with a ton of potential that are 20, 21. But there’s nobody to raise nobody, so they count on (the coaches) to do it, which is fair.”
Billups said being an NBA veteran himself helps fill the gap, and that he coaches because he loves helping teach the game and guiding the younger players.
However, he’s still not “one of the guys,” so to speak. And at the end of the day he never will be coaching players who grew up idolizing players younger than Billups’ generation.
Mix in the fact that Lillard is the only player on the Blazers above the age of 30 and you get a team that looks to its elder statesman when the times get tough instead of taking on the challenge as a group.
Lillard might be able to save the day sometimes, but it can’t happen every time. And it’s part of why so many leads have been lost.
“It’s a part of the job, but we’re not actually in the locker room,” Billups said. “Now Dame has to do it while he’s carrying the torch for the team. It’s tough, especially with all the young guys we have.
“There’s a lot of validity to what Dame is saying.”
The validity comes from taking a peek at the championship rosters over the years.
Golden State’s trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have become experienced veterans themselves, but Andre Iguodala has been such a vital source for their four titles that the team wants to retire his jersey.
The Milwaukee Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo for their title run, but didn’t get over that hump until adding veterans like Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, PJ Tucker and even Jeff Teague in a backup role, all guys over 30.
The 2020 bubble champions in the Los Angeles Lakers obviously had LeBron James, but that roster was stacked with experience in the form of Dwight Howard, JR Smith, Rajon Rondo, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Javale McGee and Markieff Morris. All of those guys were 30 or over when the title was won.
And the Lakers’ opponent that year? The Miami Heat, who have the most notable bench veteran in Udonis Haslem, who is still on the Heat roster and set to turn 43 this June.
Sticking with Miami, the birth of the Super Team Era started with James and Chris Bosh teaming up with Dwyane Wade. But those teams included seasoned vets like Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Juwan Howard, Mike Miller, Chris Andersen, James Jones and of course Haslem.
The list goes on. And obviously, some of those 30-somethings still had major playing roles in the rotations of those championships teams. But there’s plenty of names mentioned above who didn’t see much action, if any, during the playoffs.
This is what Portland is missing. Right now, the Blazers have plenty of young and promising prospects. It’s why we’ve seen them get out to such great starts on many nights and go into halftime with the lead.
But as Billups has said all season, consistency has been hard to come by with this group. The game tightens up and the youngsters don’t know how to handle it and end up blowing big leads.
Instead of having a stabilizing voice on the back end of the bench, the message from Billups goes in one way and out the tunnel with no soundboard to keep the message within the huddle.
“We got so many young dudes that I still feel like a lot of nights struggle with what we’re trying to do,” Billups said. “As a coach, I’m trying to continue to teach and try to build winning habits.”
Building those winning habits would be quite a bit easier if Billups had more voices at the player level getting the rest of the crew straight on what needs to be done.
And try as hard as he might, Lillard can’t score 30 a night and also build those habits within an entire roster all by himself. It shouldn’t have to all be up to him either.
There are young players who look like vital resources moving forward. The Blazers have some middle-ground players as well in Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic who have plenty of experience, but are still coming into the well-rounded version of their game.
Now what the Blazers need are some veteran voices to be the glue to start sticking some of these pieces together.
“It would be helpful,” Billups said when asked if more veterans could help his team. “That’s something that Joe (Cronin) and I talk about and we agree on. I’m sure we will address it when we can. You look at all the really good teams in the league, they got grown men on there.
“We’ll get there, just not right now.”
We’ll see when it happens. Lillard looks far from being done in the NBA.
But time waits for no one, and the Blazers can’t afford to wait around for the youngsters to become men.
Quick hits
Portland takes a quick trip to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Utah Jazz. That’s followed by a five-game homestand that begins at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 with the Chicago Bulls in town.
After that its critical games with play-in hopefuls at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26 against Oklahoma City, followed by a 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 matchup with New Orleans.
On the injury front, it appears Justise Winslow is likely done for the season. Winslow sustained a left ankle sprain back on Dec. 21 and hasn’t returned since.
The team announced March 17 that a bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed this month following a second opinion and he will be reevaluated in the coming weeks. But there’s only a couple weeks left in the season, so we’ll see if he returns to what’s currently a lottery team.