012523-editorialhousing

The Pamplin Media Group editorial board is pleased that Gov. Tina Kotek — pictured on the day she was sworn into office — and leaders of both parties in both chambers of the Legislature began the 2023 legislative session by discussing homelessness and the lack of affordable housing.

PM

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

A new governor has been sworn in, and the 2023 Legislature has been convened. So far, it looks like state leaders are on the same page:

The twin crises of homelessness and the lack of affordable housing are on the top of everyone’s agendas.