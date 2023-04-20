042623-editorialportlandcrime

The announcement that REI is leaving downtown Portland is a blow to the city's image.

 PMG File Photo

Another company is leaving downtown Portland, citing break-ins and thefts as the reason. But this just isn’t any business.

Recreational Equipment Inc., better known as REI, is not only one of the Pearl District’s signature businesses, it also represents exactly the type of enterprise that should thrive in Portland.