Another company is leaving downtown Portland, citing break-ins and thefts as the reason. But this just isn’t any business.
Recreational Equipment Inc., better known as REI, is not only one of the Pearl District’s signature businesses, it also represents exactly the type of enterprise that should thrive in Portland.
This city and region are known for outdoor apparel. Portland has pinned its economic future on being the center of the outdoor recreation universe. Yet, a business that fits precisely into that mold no longer can operate downtown because the city is impotent in dealing with retail theft, rampant drug use, homelessness, vandalism and violence?
This is beyond embarrassing. And the muted response from City Hall only shows how powerless the mayor and Portland City Council have become in the face of a series of crises downtown. This isn’t the first such company in Portland to call it quits, citing crime or homelessness or both.
Coava Coffee Roasters made the same announcement earlier in April, to close one of its coffee shops, next to the downtown Safeway. Columbia Sportswear has threatened to leave. Credit unions, coffee shops, small retail stores and restaurants have closed or moved. Their reasons may vary — but no one can claim that the prevailing environment downtown is as enticing as it once was.
The good news is that there are long-term solutions heading our way. The bad news: Those long-term solutions are, as noted, in the long term. They won’t help now. And this most definitely is a “now” crisis.
The tea leaves are difficult to read. One recent study, as outlined by Portland Tribune reporter Jim Redden, indicates Portland has recovered only 37% of its activity since 2019. Only Cleveland and San Francisco are recovering slower, according to the study, “Death of Downtown? Pandemic Recovery Trajectories across 62 North American Cities.”
But as Redden points out, that finding is a bit more pessimistic than two other studies released by the Portland Business Alliance that showed higher rates of downtown recovery.
Meanwhile, Travel Portland President and CEO Jeff Miller recently told KOIN 6 News — one of our media partners — that he’s optimistic for downtown’s future; that “Portland’s tourism economy is really roaring back. We’ve got a ways to go to get our highest benchmark, but things are looking very, very positive,” and that he’s “very bullish” about prospects for this summer. Travel Portland is starting to see summer bookings and says “travel intent” is the highest it’s been in a long time.
Other good news on the horizon: Portland under-promised and over-performed on its 2016 affordable housing bond measure. City officials initially expected to fund the construction or acquisition of 1,300 rental units; instead, the bond is on track to create 1,859 such units. The city had a goal of building 300 units of “permanent supportive housing” for low-income tenants. Instead, the city is on track to support 399 of them. The bond had a goal of creating 650 family-size units, but is on track to build 835 such units.
That’s on top of efforts by Multnomah County, the Metro regional government and Gov. Tina Kotek to increase the stock of affordable housing.
The more people we put in sustainable housing, the less we’ll see of homelessness, addiction and crime. Housing is health care. Housing is crime reduction.
Again: Those solutions are over the horizon, and some downtown businesses and residents cannot continue to wait.
The city of Portland, Multnomah County and the business community should work to develop a jointly agreed-upon, short-term set of solutions to downtown crime. Extra, temporary foot patrols by police or sheriff’s deputies? A fund that businesses could dip into to hire more security? Beefing up the presence of park rangers in downtown parks? And what about seeing better results from the millions of dollars the city and Metro allocated simply to remove trash that still mars our once-beautiful city?
Such efforts would complement activities already underway: Nuisance attractors like O’Bryant Park are getting cleaned up, finally, and vibrant light displays in the South Park Blocks this winter increased evening foot traffic. All to the good.
A summit between city, county and state political leaders, and downtown business leaders could go a long way toward pouring oil on troubled waters.
Let’s be honest: Some crises are outside our ability to control locally. Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs are pouring into Oregon, and the rest of the United States. Halting that flow is the responsibility of the U.S. Justice Department and possibly the Defense Department, and there’s nothing Portland can do about it.
But neither should Portland take solace in the idea that it is a victim of national trends in drug use and crime. What happened to Portland’s role as a model city that others came to study due to the vibrancy of its downtown? What happened to the city that works?
Long-term solutions may be on the way, but immediate action is needed now to ensure that things don’t get much, much worse before they get better.