wage graphic

Oregon's elected officials earn much lower wages than those in nearby states. Governor: California, $224,00; Washington, $191,000; Oregon; $99,000. Attorney General: California, $195,000; Washington, $175,000; Oregon, $82,000. Secretary of State: California, $168,000; Washington, $137,000; Oregon, $77,000. State lawmakers: California, $120,000 plus a $212 daily “per diem"; Washington, $57,000 plus $185/day; Oregon, $36,000 plus $151 per day.

 PMG Graphic: Karla Salinas

There’s no excuse for Shemia Fagan’s breach of public trust. But there may be an explanation.

Fagn apology (copy)

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has resigned in the fallout from taking a side job for a cannabis company, just as her agency was considering policy changes that would reduce regulation of the industry. 

Oregon’s Secretary of State threw away a bright political future by signing a sweet-but-ill-advised consulting contract with a well-connected cannabis company that had been a major contributor to her political campaign. That fact, first reported by Willamette Week, was bad enough. But she did so while her audit division was looking into regulations of the pot industry — regulations that her donor/client desperately wanted relaxed.