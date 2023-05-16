I was among the millions of Zelda fans who waited for six years, up to the moment of 9 p.m. Thursday, May 11, to play Nintendo’s sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — the most heavily-anticipated game of 2023 titled Tears of the Kingdom.
I almost couldn’t believe it when my pre-download unlocked, and I was able to log in to the game that night — along with everyone on my friends list, from colleagues and old school friends to brothers and aunts.
For those who may be new to the franchise, this Nintendo puzzle game series first premiered with the original Legend of Zelda in 1986, in 2D. Now, there are a couple dozen Zelda games, including remakes and collections, exploring the virtual Kingdom of Hyrule.
As someone with more than 200 hours in Breath of the Wild, I will not confess how many I’ve spent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
With no spoilers, here are my takeaways from the first week-and-a-half playing the new game of the year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The physics
The main first thing to play with in the game is the physics. You play as the swordsman and hero of time Link, and a key factor in all Zelda gameplay is collecting items that give you powers, such as control over ice, wind, fire and time.
In Tears, anyone can become an engineer, carpenter or architect. Steel and wood materials scatter the land, from beams and planks to fans, rockets and hot air balloons.
If you thought players were getting crazy with the windbombing and log surfing in Breath of the Wild, the gamemakers take it 10 steps further with the ability to weld tools and materials together, create vehicles or weapons, and power it all with batteries (“ancient technology”).
The map
In the Zelda series, there have always been legends of Goddesses, sky people living on floating islands, and in Tears — similarly to the previous Zelda game Skyward Sword — these islands are a major part of the gameplay.
The Tears map takes you to all your old familiar towns across Hyrule, but the landscape is much expanded from the BOTW map.
Many of the old games feature wells and caves the player can explore, and sure enough Tears has many hidden underworld features to investigate.
Since the 2D game map is topographic, these hidden depths and heights are all part of the puzzle — and much of the old storylines begin to cling.
The story
As a writer, I am definitely partly here for the plot. Although I’m nowhere near the ending of the game, so far every cutscene has been thoroughly satisfying.
While I am enjoying the main plot, and there are a good amount of main quests, everyone knows the side quests are often the best part — but everything is updated from BOTW, the hidden Koroks are trickier to find, and the side adventures are separated from the smaller quests.
No spoilers, but there is a newspaper in the game, and we love it. I'll see you at the Lucky Clover Gazette.
Jules Rogers is editor of the Portland Tribune and an avid gamer. She's tamed Strange Horticulture, galloped across the wild in Final Fantasy, and now she's setting her sites on the Kingdom of Hyrule in this column.
