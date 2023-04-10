“You don’t need to look so serious.”
That’s the message a reader left me after seeing my photo running aside an editorial a few weeks back. Maybe people know better than to ask me to smile. (For what purpose? The male gaze, the most common resource in the universe?)
Admittedly, I never meant this photo to ever become my profile photo. I used to smile in profile photos. This photo was just a quick makeup check selfie I snapped in a Vegas hotel before going to dinner.
Then, Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022. Now, I’ve got no reason to smile — ever.
Born in Houston and raised homeschool-orthodox, I struggled in early life to receive education surrounding my own body and access to health care, specifically womxn’s (the term includes all people with uteruses regardless of gender identity). Family and community members actively block young girls from care.
Remnants of this type of mindset still haunt me, and can even show up again — like during the pandemic, when a family member invited my husband and I to family dinner because “most everyone” was vaccinated. It turned out, they weren’t — and didn’t care to tell us, didn’t let us make that decision for ourselves while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending not being around the unvaccinated, and didn’t care that we didn’t have health insurance at the time.
I remind myself I am no longer in Texas; I am in Oregon and safe behind our governor and former governor.
Luckily for those of us who live in Oregon, a law to protect abortion and expand services was enacted 2017; and a ballot initiative proposed to ban public funding (Measure 106) rejected by voters in 2018. Oregon is the only state with no significant restrictions on abortion like waiting periods, and because of these recent laws is protected from the looming Supreme Court decision.
There have always been ethical dilemmas surrounding the prioritization of life — like the infamous trolley problem question of whether a self-driving car should run over a baby or a grandma.
Imagine that I was driving a car with a passenger and got into an accident. If I died, and my passenger was critically injured, they could not take my organs and give them to my passenger without my previous written permission. Even if the passenger was my sister, and I was the only organ match, they couldn’t take my dead organs to keep her alive. It doesn’t matter if I was at-fault in the accident; it doesn’t matter if we had our seat belts on.
In Texas, if someone comes onto your property, you are allowed to shoot them dead, period. It doesn’t matter if the trespasser is a minor, or was there by no fault of their own. No one will say you deserve to be violated because you don’t live in a gated community, or because you didn’t put up a fence, or because your grass looks too green. And if the trespasser actually touches your body, it is self defense to shoot them and protect your property. There are no questions asked, by golly, and no one argues that trespasser could’ve been an astronaut or cured cancer someday — and that’s something you can hang your hat on.
This is because everyone has the right to protect themselves, their body, their boundaries and their own home in the way they choose. As for who deserves what, punishment is the devil’s business.
Someone I love has had an abortion. Someone you love has, too, statistically. Whether or not they feel safe being honest with you is another question.
Abortions are always sad. No womxn grows up saying she wants an abortion someday; I can confidently guarantee that everyone with a uterus would much rather have a viable pregnancy, or that their preferred method of birth control worked, than to go through this violating and frightening procedure.
The best proven way to reduce abortions is not to ban abortion access, but to increase access to comprehensive reproductive education and birth control options — everything from natural family planning to intrauterine devices to pills should be on the table for every womxn, because hormones, side effects and cycles are unique to each individual. Today, people in some states including Oregon have access to Nurx or Favor, which are monthly subscription boxes for your preferred birth control including access to virtually accessible gynecologists.
Side effects of not having access to your preferred method can include unpredictable bleeding, cramps as painful as heart attacks, uncontrollable mood swings, migraines and more. Aside from the physical bleeding and cramps, other side effects like headaches and breakouts are the same side effects suffered by men in early birth control trials in the 1970s. The side effects were never solved; the pills were just relegated to womxn.
Limiting reproductive education and banning abortion will certainly lead to increased black market abortions, based on history. Just look at the Jane Collective, an underground healthcare initiative and political education project that provided abortions that were illegal in 1970.
Everyone wants access to safe health care. It is critical to the health of the entire community.
Raising a child to age 18 — before college — costs an average of $233,610 as of 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The cost and accessibility and affordability of childcare is another story.
With the current minimum wage, having an unplanned child can cost a parent their retirement, the ability to buy property, and the ability to create generational wealth. Having an unplanned child too early can cost that child their education fund, trust fund and family business. Taking years off work for childcare can result in a much lower Social Security return, keeping older women the demographic with the highest poverty rate, and future generations trapped in poverty.
Aside from access to reproductive education and all birth control options for womxn, there are more proven ways to reduce abortions.
Men who don’t want to explore birth control methods such as taking a pill every day or using protection can opt for vasectomies, which are reversible.
Utah recently passed a law last year requiring fathers to pay half of medical bills during pregnancy, which can help a mother afford to go through the process, therefore reducing abortions. Previously, mothers had to go through the court system to seek support, which is still the case in many states.
Currently, men have the choice to support the pregnancy — not by law, just out of the goodness of their hearts. How convenient that this does not need to be regulated by the government.
There is no reason to prioritize a fetus over a live, grown womxn — someone's already paid the quarter million to raise her, and she's had some education, and she works and contributes to her community.
It is pedophilic and patriarchal to say a younger woman, or a boy, would be worth more than a currently live womxn who is already active in the community, and force her to be delegated to caretaking — commonly with no compensation at all — is keeping generations trapped in poverty.
So yes, I am extremely serious about access to womxn’s health care rights and education. No, I will not smile prettily for the perception of others while my rights to my body, alongside all my sisters and femme fam, are being eroded.
Maybe someday I’ll smile again when my health care rights are respected enough to be codified — or simply left alone to womxns' individual discretions.