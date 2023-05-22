For the May 12 special election, our editorial board chose to praise both Ana del Rocío and Julia Brim-Edwards in Pamplin Media Group’s first dual endorsement (bit.ly/3WsTsvR).
There are a few reasons why we chose this path, and why our elections endorsements may look a little different moving forward.
As local journalists working to uphold a longstanding legacy of strong ethics, our duty is first and foremost not to tell readers what to think, but to show them what to think about.
Often, two—or three, or more—perspectives can be true at the same time, and we respect that. Studies show access to information like this leads to a more educated democracy.
Also, Portland is planning to use ranked-choice voting (bit.ly/3q7Eyir) in the November 2024 general election. This means voters will get to pick a first and second choice to elect city council, mayor and auditor next year.
Our editorial board respects the fact that diversity is innovation — including among our own board members.
During last year’s gubernatorial race when we ultimately endorsed Betsy Johnson, some members felt Tina Kotek had given the better endorsement interview with us. Those views were reflected in the final endorsement of Johnson, but moving forward, we may do things a little differently.
That’s why in the future, if our editorial board members are split on endorsements we may be endorsing two different—yet both true—perspectives. We respect and honor diversity, and diversity of opinion.
Sometimes, both choices could lead to a good future, for different reasons.
“Local media outlets and local journalists are the backbone of national and international news, just as local businesses are the backbone of Oregon’s economy. While there are large media conglomerates in the country, the people of Oregon know how supporting local businesses can create a more thriving community. A July 2020 Pew Research study found that most Americans believe local media are the most credible sources of information. Studies show that when communities have access to local information, the population is more involved in the civic process, facilitating the democratic process: the voice of the population, well informed of the news, is heard and shared.” Local news builds public confidence in the media — and in personal media literacy skills.”