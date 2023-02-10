Jake Procino serves as the workforce analyst and economist for Multnomah County, within the Oregon Employment Department. And every so often, he releases an email with important economic information for those people like me who barely survived Econ 101.

I’m no fan of acronyms, but economic indicators usually are charted by a “metropolitan statistical area,” or MSA. And the borders of such an area can be confusing. The Portland MSA, for instance, includes, well, much of Washington and Clark counties. The MSAs are established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, so don’t blame Procino.

Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Locations

Pamplin Media Group Editor in Chief

“My wife, Katy, and I live in the heart of Portland and wouldn’t have it any other way. I started journalism in high school, then at Clackamas Community College and Lewis & Clark College, and my first job after graduation was with the West Linn Tidings. I’ve spent more than 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, dailies and weeklies, and I love what I do. This is such a great city, and it’s an honor to cover it in all its wholeness and complexity.”

Recommended for you