Jake Procino serves as the workforce analyst and economist for Multnomah County, within the Oregon Employment Department. And every so often, he releases an email with important economic information for those people like me who barely survived Econ 101.
I’m no fan of acronyms, but economic indicators usually are charted by a “metropolitan statistical area,” or MSA. And the borders of such an area can be confusing. The Portland MSA, for instance, includes, well, much of Washington and Clark counties. The MSAs are established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, so don’t blame Procino.
Here are five takeaways from the economist's latest missive:
1
Employment on the rise
Employment in the Portland MSA is on the rise. It grew by 4.8% over the 12 months ending in December 2022. As of July 2022, Portland had recovered all of the jobs in aggregate lost to the pandemic in early 2020.
Our rise in employment is “a fast pace compared to the 50-largest MSAs in the U.S.,” Procino wrote. Aside from Portland, MSAs from the South largely dominate the top of the list.
2
You’re not the only one feeling a little creaky getting out of bed
Our workforce is aging. (This line was written by an editor one hour before an appointment to get his vision checked. Sigh.)
Roughly 22% of employees in Multnomah County were 55 years or older in 2022, Procino wrote. That’s 8 percentage points higher than in 2002, when only 14% of employees were 55 years or older. And as you’d guess, that means the employment share for people ages 54 or younger is decreasing. Employment share for people 25 to 54 declined from 74% to 69%.
For those younger than 25, the share declined from 13% to 9% in that time period.
How come?
Like any good economist, Procino almost always gives you the “why.” In this case:
The Great Recession, beginning in 2007, decreased employment of people younger than 25 more than other age groups.
Baby boomers, the second largest generation, are aging. (Spoiler alert: that’s me.)
The Oregon birthrate has slowed considerably in since the late 1990s.
3
Employment growth is heartier elsewhere
Our employment growth, from December 2021 to December 2022, was good, all right. At 1.6%, it’s comparable to Jackson County’s MSA (1.8%). But we fell well behind Deschutes County (2.2%), Washington County (2.6%), and Lane County (3.4%)
Of the top eight Oregon MSAs in this category, Clackamas County had the most anemic at 0.5% growth.
4
Unemployment rate good, but not a chart-topper
Unemployment in the Portland MSA continues to tick upward, Procino writes, standing at 4%. It’s continued to tick up since reaching 3.4% in July, but is still below Portland’s 10-year unemployment rate average of 5.0%.
The Portland region’s unemployment rate has closely tracked the rate nationwide for the past two years, although the national unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5% in December, he says.
5
Where the gains are
Nationwide, which cities are killing it with job growth between November 2021 and November 2022? Dallas, Texas, tops the bunch at 6.1%. Followed by Raleigh, North Carolina, and Houston, both at 5.6% growth.
The Portland MSA came in at a solid No. 11.
We’re often compared with Seattle on lots of lists. This time, Portland’s 4.8% outperformed Seattle’s 4.4%.
Portland’s growth for that time period was on par with that of Las Vegas, San Antonio, San Jose and Atlanta.
Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.
“My wife, Katy, and I live in the heart of Portland and wouldn’t have it any other way. I started journalism in high school, then at Clackamas Community College and Lewis & Clark College, and my first job after graduation was with the West Linn Tidings. I’ve spent more than 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, dailies and weeklies, and I love what I do. This is such a great city, and it’s an honor to cover it in all its wholeness and complexity.”