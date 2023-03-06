Social advocates can learn from this Oregon model that has added high-tech methods to recruit foster parents.

Like many of you, I’ve been shaped by this place called Oregon: its quirks, its communities, its pain. I’m proud of this place, its people and its commitment to do better for its most vulnerable citizens.

Brooke Gray is the Executive Director for National Expansion at The Contingent (thecontingent.org), after leading Every Child Oregon through its growth from 2015-2021. Every Child is an initiative of The Contingent.

