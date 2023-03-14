Evictions are surging in Multnomah County with the loss of partial pandemic protections and rising rents. Nearly four times as many eviction cases were filed in January 2023 as in January 2022.
Just 2% of tenants had attorneys in court in January 2023, though 60% of landlords did — demonstrating the inadequacy of existing efforts to represent tenants.
Providing attorneys to families facing eviction is paying off around the country, keeping children in their homes, while reducing homelessness and spending on public services.
Multnomah County voters will have the chance to tackle the eviction crisis this May. A citizen-led ballot measure, Eviction Representation for All (ERA), would ensure that no tenant lacks legal counsel in eviction court.
The program's funding would come almost entirely from the wealthiest Oregonians — not middle class or lower-income families.
Eviction’s destructive consequences include increased homelessness, poverty, family break ups, and disrupted employment, schooling and childcare. Eviction prevention particularly protects women, children and families of color, who are more often evicted than others in similar circumstances.
Legal representation for tenants has dramatically reduced evictions in other U.S. cities. Eighty four percent of tenants provided free attorneys by New York City avoided eviction. In Cleveland, 90% of represented tenants averted an eviction ruling or involuntary move.
Right to counsel programs more than pay for themselves, lowering public spending on shelters, health care, foster care and other services. A global financial analysis firm, Stout, found that for Los Angeles, every dollar the County spent for representation would return $4.80 and every dollar the City paid would return $3.48.
ERA goes beyond representation in eviction court. It would fund a comprehensive program pairing attorneys in community organizations with outreach to reduce the number of cases that ever go before a judge.
The vast majority of residents facing eviction have simply temporarily fallen behind on rent, due to hospitalization, illness or other issues. With the advice of an attorney, they can negotiate a reasonable agreement, which may include having the time to work with existing rental assistance resources.
Eviction Representation for All increases the capital gains tax by less than one percent, reducing skyrocketing, local economic inequality. It’s an easily affordable charge for the well-off, who research shows rarely move to avoid taxes.
The wealthiest 5% of Oregonians receive $85 of every $100 of capital gains income, according to the Oregon Center for Public Policy. The U.S. Treasury reports that 92% of capital gains flow to white, non-Latino households.
Since Reagan’s presidency, tax obligations have been shifted off the affluent. For nearly fifty years the top federal income tax rate was at least 70 percent, including twenty years at 90 percent or higher. It hasn’t reached 40 percent since 1985.
Few working or middle class county residents have capital gains, and can be exempted from paying the tax, as the state of Oregon does. For instance, if a couple sells a house for less than $500,000 more than they originally paid for it, the state doesn’t collect any capital gains tax.
Upon implementation of ERA after passage, Multnomah County Commissioners can align the eviction representation tax with the state tax code. County Commissioners set a precedent for amending a ballot measure following voters’ resounding approval of the preschool tax, by granting a tax break to many business owners.
The eviction representation measure is popular, with more than 33,000 signatures submitted to qualify it for the ballot. By passing Eviction Representation for All this May, we can stabilize our community with a comprehensive eviction prevention program.
We urge the County Commissioners to support the measure and align with the state tax code to exempt working and middle class residents on those unusual occasions when they have capital gains income.
