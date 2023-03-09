Albertina Kerr is one of the largest providers of residential services and supports for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) throughout the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas.

Kerr and other providers like us are facing unprecedented staffing challenges that impact our ability to serve those who need us most. The Governor’s recommended budget does not include any additional funds for wage increases for our Direct Support Professionals (DSPs), the backbone of our service system.

Allison Stark is the CEO of Portland nonprofit Albertina Kerr.