Albertina Kerr is one of the largest providers of residential services and supports for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) throughout the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas.
Kerr and other providers like us are facing unprecedented staffing challenges that impact our ability to serve those who need us most. The Governor’s recommended budget does not include any additional funds for wage increases for our Direct Support Professionals (DSPs), the backbone of our service system.
Kerr provides 24/7 care through rates paid for by the state of Oregon based on a person’s specific needs. DSPs provide the day-to-day operations and support needs for the youth and adults with I/DD in our homes, helping them live self-determined lives.
Unfortunately, providers struggle to recruit and retain DSPs. Kerr is no different. We currently have a staggering 18% vacancy rate, severely impacting the support we can provide to our clients.
Our ability to recruit and retain DSPs is challenging when they can earn more working in almost any other sector. To offer a competitive wage, we must receive an appropriate reimbursement rate from the state.
For context, the state’s average hourly reimbursement wage is $17.81/hour and will not increase based on the current budget. Kerr’s starting wage is already above this amount, and our average wage is $19.56/hour (without including overtime).
Reimbursements for the services we provide were built on cost studies that are out of date and significantly behind the current market.
We are encouraged that Oregon State Representative Rob Nosse is taking steps to remedy this situation by introducing HB 2457 in the Oregon State Legislature.
This bill will make critical long-term investments in DSPs by moving their wages to 150% of the Portland metro minimum wage. This change will positively impact DSPs and their families and provide much-needed stability for those with I/DD.
By supporting this critical legislation, we can create a more sustainable system of support, investing in the well-being of those in our care and staff. It’s time for Oregon to step up and make a long-term investment in DSPs.
HB 2457 is not just a bill; it’s an opportunity to help those who need us most.
Featured Local Savings
Allison Stark is the CEO of Portland nonprofit Albertina Kerr.