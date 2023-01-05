010523-viewgovbrownopededucation

Young participants at an event in downtown Sandy brave afternoon heat for a Pride event.

 PMG File Photo: Steven Brown

Our education system needs to grow and adapt to welcome, include and fully serve every student in Oregon.

Only by following gender-affirming best practices can we build safe learning environments where gender-expansive students feel welcome, accepted and celebrated for who they are.

Kate Brown serves as governor of Oregon and is leaving office this month, to be replaced by Gov.-elect Tina Kotek. Colt Gill is director of the Oregon Department of Education.