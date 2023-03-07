Today, when a medical provider requests to change their scope of practice under Oregon law, legislators receive the request as one of thousands of bills they’ll consider and possibly vote on. But state lawmakers rarely have the medical expertise to fully vet these decisions, nor the time.

This results in debate focused on anecdotes and arguments from invested interests, rather than data and science. The process centers on politics, rather than patient safety and health.

Dr. Nisha Nagarkatti-Gude and Dr.  Jonathan Yoken are ophthalmologists with EyeHealth Northwest, whose physicians, surgeons and other eye health specialists have served Portland and surrounding communities for more than 65 years.