0426-opedfagandemocracy

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is pushing for a collection of bills in the Oregon Legislature that would further secure the state’s elections system.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Oregon has a long history as a leading laboratory of democracy.

In 1906, we were the first state to use the citizen’s initiative process.

Shemia Fagan is Oregon secretary of state.