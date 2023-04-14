Oregon has a long history as a leading laboratory of democracy.
In 1906, we were the first state to use the citizen’s initiative process.
In 1998, Oregon voters approved Measure 60, making us the first state to move to all-mail elections.
And in 2016, we became the first state to implement automatic voter registration.
This year, legislators have an opportunity to continue this trailblazing tradition by supporting my Protect Our Democracy Agenda — the first legislative agenda from a secretary of state with the word “vote” tattooed on her forearm.
Yes, another first.
My agenda will expand automatic voter registration, invest state resources into elections administration, and improve security procedures. These initiatives are opportunities to build on what we’ve accomplished in Oregon, but they are also a response to the rising tide of anti-democratic actions we are seeing around the country.
I took office two days before a group of election deniers stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
For months, politicians and pundits had pushed a false narrative, telling Americans that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Despite failing to produce any credible evidence to support their position, the idea took hold.
Polling shows that about one in five Oregonians believe some version of the Big Lie. That’s a minority of us, but when it comes to something as foundational as trust, even a small loss is concerning.
While false information about elections has eroded public trust, another vector of attack has been making its way through state legislatures. I’m referring to a rising tide of anti-democracy legislation attempting to weaken the right to vote or to undermine the administration of free and fair elections.
Thirty-two states are considering laws that would restrict the right to vote this year. Ten states are entertaining election-interference laws that would undermine election administration or introduce partisan interference into the process.
Oregon’s legislators should reject lies and anti-democratic laws. To their credit, the vast majority have.
This month, a resolution expressing support for local election officials passed with bipartisan support. Bills seeking to roll back voting rights have failed to gain traction. Those are good first steps, but we shouldn’t stop there.
The most important thing legislators can do to protect democracy in Oregon is to invest in election administration.
A well-run democracy gives election deniers little room to operate. Several bills in my agenda will go a long way toward preventing mistakes, building trust and holding people accountable to the rules. These bills include increased staffing at the Oregon Elections Division (HB 5035), a study that will allow us to understand funding challenges at the county level (SB 165) and improvements to election security procedures (SB 166).
Next, legislators should expand Oregon’s automatic voter registration system.
Oregonians already have a secure and modern automatic voter registration system that runs through the DMV. HB 2107 would expand the program to the Oregon Health Authority, reaching 85% of the eligible but unregistered voters in the state.
Automatic voter registration has been such a tremendous success that 21 states and the District of Columbia have followed our lead and created their own systems. Building on this makes sense.
Lastly, legislators should pass SB 169 and make the Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet available in more languages.
Our state is stronger when more people participate. With many native-born Oregonians and new citizens growing up speaking something other than English, providing materials in more languages enables everyone to participate fully.
I am so proud to oversee the best damn election system in the country, and I want to see it become even stronger. My Protect Our Democracy agenda will do that.
I encourage legislators to support this agenda so Oregon can continue being a leading laboratory of democracy.