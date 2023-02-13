02223-repsalinasoped

People in Portland take to the streets to protest a rollback of reproductive rights guarantees nationwide. Congresswoman Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, says vigilance is needed to protect women's rights.

 PMG File Photo

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, millions of women were robbed of their fundamental right to make deeply personal health care decisions.

The Dobbs ruling was the inevitable outcome of former President Donald Trump’s quest to pack the Supreme Court with as many far-right justices as possible — justices who, despite what they testified to under oath, voted to strike down Roe when given the chance.

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas represents Oregon’s 6th Congressional District.