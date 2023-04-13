Though the wheels of government can often turn slowly, Oregonians should know their state lawmakers have the power to move swiftly.

In the last few weeks alone, the Oregon Legislature fast-tracked over $400 million in bipartisan investments toward housing and semiconductors. Now, state legislators have a chance to move just as decisively for Oregon children in every corner of the state.

Jaime Arredondo is executive director of the Capaces Leadership Institute. He lives in West Salem. Belle Cantor is senior program officer for education at Oregon Community Foundation. She lives in Portland.